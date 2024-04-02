With just a few more weeks to go until Taylor Swift drops her new album The Tortured Poets Department, the anticipation is building — and other music companies are preparing to join the party.

SiriusXM unveiled that they’ll have a Swift-themed station that will play solely her songs. Swifties will also be able to share their stories and love for the pop star. Then, after the album is out, it will play on repeat throughout that weekend.

Here’s how fans can tune in.