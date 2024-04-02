With just a few more weeks to go until Taylor Swift drops her new album The Tortured Poets Department, the anticipation is building — and other music companies are preparing to join the party.
SiriusXM unveiled that they’ll have a Swift-themed station that will play solely her songs. Swifties will also be able to share their stories and love for the pop star. Then, after the album is out, it will play on repeat throughout that weekend.
Here’s how fans can tune in.
How To Listen To Taylor Swift’s Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) On SiriusXM
SiriusXM will launch their Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) station on April 7, fittingly 13 days before Swift’s album is released. Fans in North America will be able to listen to it from their cars or the SiriusXM app. It will also only be available until May 6 — but does provide a month worth of pure Swift content.
“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer, shared. “We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”
The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic. Find more information here.