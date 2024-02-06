At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift made history. After accepting the Album Of The Year award for the fourth time (and seemingly snubbing Celine Dion), Swift became the only artist to do so. Swift announced her next album to celebrate the joyous occasion, and it wasn’t a Taylor’s Version recording.

The “You’re Losing Me” singer is ready to enter a new era with her forthcoming album. Despite being due out in the spring, The Tortured Poets Department already has the Swifties clamoring for more information. Today. (February 5), Swift fed her ravenous fans the official tracklist.

Across the 17 tracks (which includes the bonus record), there are quite a few song titles and surprise guests, including Post Malone and Florence And The Machine. Continue below to view the complete tracklist.