Blackpink will be bringing the final show of their Born Pink World Tour to fans through an upcoming virtual concert titled Blackpink: A VR Encore. The massive K-Pop group released a trailer for the event, which will premiere on December 26 at 5 p.m. PT through Meta Horizon Worlds.

The event is produced and directed by The Diamond Bros, and will feature performances of their biggest hits, from “Pink Venom” to “How You Like That.” In the energetic trailer, it seems that viewers will be front and center for the show, as the girls go all out on the choreography with background dancers.

“Filming our upcoming VR concert in the heart of Seoul has added an extra layer of magic to this project,” the band shared in a press release. “It’s where it all began for us, and being able to share this unique experience with our fans around the world feels incredibly special. It’s great to break down geographical barriers with The Diamond Bros and Meta, bringing back the memory of BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] finale straight into your home.”

First announced back in November, the VR concert is a continuation of Meta’s Music Valley Concert Series, which has had shows from BTS’ Jung Kook and other performers.

Check out the trailer for Blackpink: A VR Encore above,