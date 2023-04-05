Is Dua Lipa Making A Song For The ‘Barbie’ Movie?

It’s a Barbie world, and we’re just living in it. The highly-anticipated Hollywood film directed by Greta Gerwig about the world-famous plastic doll is almost here. Although photos of led actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the film leaked months ago, there hasn’t stopped fans from gushing over its promotional flyers.

A huge part of the excitement behind the film is due in part to the all-star lineup. Pop superstar Dua Lipa is one of those cast members. Lipa’s character is still relatively unknown, but based on the promotional poster, she’s going to be channeling her on-stage glamour.

But is that the only part of the musician’s professional experience that will be injected into the film? Most fans want to know if Dua Lipa making a song for the Barbie movie. In the past, it was rumored that she would lend her voice to the project. However, now according to DailyMail, it seems that this is no longer a rumor.

The outlet is reporting that the singer will make her musical return by writing and recording the theme song for the film. Lupa’s last studio album Future Nostalgia was released in 2020.

