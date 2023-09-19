Is Justin Timberlake Going On Tour Soon?

Fans could be rocking out to a live performance from Trolls actor Justin Timberlake before they know it. Since NSYNC’s onstage reunion at the 2023 VMAs, an abundance of questions have been posed across social media. The most prominent is if Timberlake has plans to release new music. Also, is he going on tour soon?

According to a report from Billboard, the answer is leaning towards yes. As journalist Dave Brooks outlined the viability of a future NSYNC tour, they found that Timberlake has placed several dates on hold at arenas across North America. This seems to point towards a possible limited solo tour run.

So NSYNC fans might need to say bye, bye, bye to the possibility of the band getting back together next year. Multiple sources went on to tell the outlet that in addition to the supposed tour, Timberlake may drop a brand new album as well. If that does happen, the album will mark Timberlake’s first full-length album, since 2018’s Man of the Woods, outside of his soundtrack work for the Trolls film series.

Not to get die-hard supporters’ hopes up, but neither Justin Timberlake nor his team has confirmed this news to be true or not.