For a minute, it looked like there was some beef going down at last night’s (September 12) 2023 MTV VMAs (aside from Selena Gomez and Chris Brown). A video of a backstage interaction between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake showed Meg pointing her finger and wagging it at Timberlake while she sported a seemingly unhappy facial expression.

It appears things weren’t as they seemed, though. Later, reports surfaced that Timberlake said to Megan, “It’s so nice to meet you,” to which the rapper responded, “No no, this don’t count, this don’t count, we gotta meet proper.”

Sources tell @etnow that Justin told Megan, "it's so nice to meet you." Megan said "no no this don't count, this don't count, we gotta meet proper." It was a very cute moment. #VMAs https://t.co/hjR9Zc4GQN — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) September 13, 2023

A video that Meg shared on TikTok this morning seems to further prove that everything is good between Meg and JT, and that the supposed beef between them was just a big misunderstanding. The video — set to Do As Infinity’s “Fukai Mori,” which was previously used as an ending theme for the Inuyasha anime series — shows Meg and Timberlake hanging out backstage, smiling and laughing as they enjoy a friendly conversation.

Meg also included what appears to be an explanation for the video that sparked feud rumors, writing in her post’s caption, “I just talk with my hands lol [raised hand emoji] see ya next time @Justin Timberlake.”

@theestallion I just talk with my hands lol 💁🏽‍♀️see ya next time @Justin Timberlake ♬ Fukai Mori – Do As Infinity

