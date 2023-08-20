Instead of saying bye, bye, bye, NSYNC is ready to say hi, hi, hi to their fans. Thanks to Justin Timberlake’s latest film project, the beloved boy band could be the latest group to reform.

According to ET, the collective will reunite on a new song that will be featured on the soundtrack to Trolls Band Together, in which Timberlake will reprise his role as Branch alongside Anna Kendrick as Poppy.

Apparently, the quippy banter within the trailer released in March was the first hint that an NSYNC reunion was in the offing. In the ad, new character Floyd, voiced by Troye Sivan, runs off to find solo fame, but not before telling Timberlake’s character, “Branch, we’re out of sync. We’ve gone from boys to men, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: to the back streets. In the brief exchange, each of the most popular boy bands (minus BTS) is cleverly worked into the script.

NSYNC members JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick shocked fans when they joined Ariana Grande on stage during her 2019 Coachella performance. Alas, Timberlake was notably absent.

Watch the full trailer below to learn more about Trolls Band Together‘s plot.

Trolls Band Together will hit theaters in November. Find more information here.