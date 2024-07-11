What better stage to announce a release date or reveal the album’s cover art than the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Is Lady Gaga Performing At The 2024 Paris Olympics?

It isn’t a firm yes, but it also isn’t a firm no!

On Thursday, July 11, rumors began swirling online that Lady Gaga will perform at the 2024 Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony on August 11. People are citing the French outlet Purepeople, which claims Gaga is “expected to sing” at the closing ceremony.

As of this writing, no substantial reports have been published to support this claim, but people have noticed that Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2024 Summer Games, recently followed Gaga on Instagram.

Gaga reportedly nearly made a surprise cameo at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were actually held in 2021, but it was sadly left as a hypothetical.

Tangentially related: The Sun reported in late June that Céline Dion had “received a formal offer from organizers of the Paris Olympics to perform” during the opening ceremony, and Hoda Kotb added fuel to the possibility.