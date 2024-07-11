Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball premiere 2024
Pop

Is Lady Gaga Performing At The 2024 Paris Olympics?

Nobody does spectacle quite like Lady Gaga. The iconic triple threat confirmed her seventh studio album is en route by flashing the message “LG7 GAGA RETURNS” just before the screen went black to end her Gaga Chromatica Ball concert film.

What better stage to announce a release date or reveal the album’s cover art than the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Is Lady Gaga Performing At The 2024 Paris Olympics?

It isn’t a firm yes, but it also isn’t a firm no!

On Thursday, July 11, rumors began swirling online that Lady Gaga will perform at the 2024 Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony on August 11. People are citing the French outlet Purepeople, which claims Gaga is “expected to sing” at the closing ceremony.

As of this writing, no substantial reports have been published to support this claim, but people have noticed that Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2024 Summer Games, recently followed Gaga on Instagram.

https://twitter.com/gaga_latest/status/1811449383394709930

Gaga reportedly nearly made a surprise cameo at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were actually held in 2021, but it was sadly left as a hypothetical.

Tangentially related: The Sun reported in late June that Céline Dion had “received a formal offer from organizers of the Paris Olympics to perform” during the opening ceremony, and Hoda Kotb added fuel to the possibility.

