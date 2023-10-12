Last week, Taylor Swift unveiled a merch collection ahead of the release of her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), scheduled for October 27. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Swift’s concert film due to enjoy a global theatrical release this Friday, October 13, will have Swifties digging even deeper into their pockets.

According to Cinemark, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour merchandise will be available: “Popcorn tubs and collector cups will be available at all Cinemark theaters beginning Friday, October 13, while supplies last. Products and quantities vary by location.” They said the same about other unspecified merchandise. The limit is 10 total items per customer.

AMC Theaters’ official website also shared what can be expected from the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour theatrical experience, relaying the below guidelines:

Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged! Masks (except for standard face masks used explicitly for health and safety reasons) are not permitted.

We encourage dancing and singing throughout this concert film event, but please do not dance on our seats or block other guests from viewing, safely walking or exiting the auditorium.

Feel free to take selfies and group photos, but you may not record the concert film on our big screen.

Have the best time, but please be respectful of other guests enjoying the concert film or other movies at AMC.

The runtime is 2 hours and 48 minutes, plus approximately 10-15 extra minutes for pre-show and trailers before the concert film starts.

Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

Tickets are non-refundable.

This concert film experience is excluded from A-List reservations.

No passes, exchange tickets, or discount tickets may be used.”

Swift made a surprise red-carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of The Eras Tour movie on Wednesday night, October 11, held at AMC The Grove 14.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is in theaters 10/13. Find more information here.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic. Find more information here.