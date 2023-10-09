taylor swift eras tour 2023 slaylor
Getty Image
Pop

Is There Merch For ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)?’

If you’re among those who made Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s jersey sales spike approximately 400 percent (per The Associated Press) after Taylor Swift attended the September 24 game between the Chiefs and Chicago Bears and seemingly confirmed at least some sort of romance is brewing between her and Kelce, then you’ll likely also be interested in how to support her imminent 1989 (Taylor’s Version) release.

1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s fourth re-recorded album, is due out on October 27. Late last week, a full-blown merch collection appeared on Swift’s official website store. A photo of the collection can be seen below (as per Taylor Nation via email):

Taylor Swift 1989 merch
Courtesy of Taylor Nation and Taylor Swift

Accessory and clothing options range from several graphic tees and sweatshirts, including a seagull-themed crewneck, to a light blue tie-dye hoodie, taupe dad hat, and cream-colored sunglasses. The miscellaneous merch items include a 1989-branded viewfinder, photo coasters, tote bag, blanket (with seagulls printed on it), and patch set.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Swiftian release without a clever play on numbers, so all of the prices all end in 89 cents instead of rounding to the nearest dollar. Similarly, Swift set her ticket prices for her upcoming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors (pre-tax and for standard screenings).

The movie’s advance global ticket sales eclipsed $100 million last week, as confirmed by AMC Theatres and reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×