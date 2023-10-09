Is There Merch For ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)?’

If you’re among those who made Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s jersey sales spike approximately 400 percent (per The Associated Press) after Taylor Swift attended the September 24 game between the Chiefs and Chicago Bears and seemingly confirmed at least some sort of romance is brewing between her and Kelce, then you’ll likely also be interested in how to support her imminent 1989 (Taylor’s Version) release.

1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s fourth re-recorded album, is due out on October 27. Late last week, a full-blown merch collection appeared on Swift’s official website store. A photo of the collection can be seen below (as per Taylor Nation via email):

Accessory and clothing options range from several graphic tees and sweatshirts, including a seagull-themed crewneck, to a light blue tie-dye hoodie, taupe dad hat, and cream-colored sunglasses. The miscellaneous merch items include a 1989-branded viewfinder, photo coasters, tote bag, blanket (with seagulls printed on it), and patch set.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Swiftian release without a clever play on numbers, so all of the prices all end in 89 cents instead of rounding to the nearest dollar. Similarly, Swift set her ticket prices for her upcoming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors (pre-tax and for standard screenings).

The movie’s advance global ticket sales eclipsed $100 million last week, as confirmed by AMC Theatres and reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic. Find more information here.