Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12, but Taylor Swift appears to have other plans. On Wednesday, October 11, Swift confirmed that her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will enjoy early access showings across the US and Canada on Thursday, one day ahead of its scheduled October 13 theatrical release.

“PREMIERE DAY,” Swift captioned an Instagram photo taken at her Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday. “Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW.”

Swift’s caption continued, “We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10 am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…”

Swifties will likely key in on two sentences in particular:”Look what you genuinely made me do” and “Getting in the car now…” Could they be Easter eggs that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be Swift’s next re-recorded album, following 1989 (Taylor’s Version)‘s release on October 27? For the uninitiated, “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Getaway Car” are from Swift’s 2017 Reputation album, and the former is a prominent part of her three-plus-hour The Eras Tour setlist.

There will be plenty more opportunities for Swiftian Easter eggs when The Eras Tour restarts on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, kicking off a months-long international leg before returning to the US for a second leg later next year. See all of the remaining dates here, and watch the movie’s trailer above.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is in theaters 10/13. Find more information here.