In late September, AMC Theaters confirmed it would host a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter), Swift’s concert film that broke the record for “ticket sales for a single title for one day at AMC” and is approaching Barbie box office territory.

Swift was present at the premiere on Wednesday, October 11. She appeared wearing an Oscar De La Renta floral gown, appropriately blue to match her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) aesthetic. The event was hosted at the AMC Theater within The Grove in Los Angeles. As per CNN, “The open-air mall was closed to shoppers for the day as preparations for the premiere took place.”

Shortly before making her surprise red-carpet appearance, Swift treated Swifties to more exciting news — and seemingly dropped an Easter egg for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) while doing so. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will arrive in US and Canadian theaters a day earlier than its scheduled October 13 release.

“PREMIERE DAY,” Swift captioned an Instagram photo. “Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW.”

She continued, “We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10 am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…”

See social media posts from the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiere below.

@taylorswift13 signing my arm for my tattoo 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ljgUVXswYR — 🌙 Keeli (m i d n i g h t s) 🌙 (@milftaysversion) October 12, 2023

AS IF YOU DIDN’T KNOW https://t.co/tLKp8GmZXS — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 12, 2023

💙 Taylor Swift attends the ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Concert Movie World Premiere at The Grove in LA https://t.co/uCXaxf014x 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/sAwh6MB4Gn — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 12, 2023

The Grove in Los Angeles hosted the world premiere of #TaylorSwiftTheErasTour on Wednesday, October 11. Swift wore a tanzanite strapless floral embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown to the gala event and was the first to arrive on the red carpet with guests to follow. Click here… pic.twitter.com/J6Nss1QJDE — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 12, 2023

Andrea Swift in attendance for the #TSErasTour The Eras Tour movie premiere pic.twitter.com/sqHEHqASMU — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift with her team at #TSTheErasTour film premiere. pic.twitter.com/RYaL63bBcc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift poses with a fan at the ‘Eras Tour’ concert film red carpet premiere in LA. pic.twitter.com/JRl2WdnFVQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2023

.@taylorswift13’s mom Andrea Swift trades friendship bracelets with a fan at the #TSTheErasTourFilm pic.twitter.com/uWGZmUcuPt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift greets her backup dancers on the red carpet at the premiere of the #ErasTour film. pic.twitter.com/0T1o84ZW8W — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2023

🎬| Mama swift staying back and watching Taylor shine as always😭 pic.twitter.com/XuVq7fH1Nd — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) October 12, 2023

📹| @taylorswift13 having some technical difficulties taking photos with a fan 😭 pic.twitter.com/OWZ93qexW2 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) October 12, 2023

Inside the #TSTheErasTourFilm Premiere! Taylor gave out popcorn (in the collection tub), candy, snacks etc! 🥹 via @folkloreang pic.twitter.com/QWViCXIdXj — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 12, 2023

Major Swiftie @FlavorFlav links up with Owenn at the #TSTheErasTourFilm premiere in L.A. pic.twitter.com/QVcqcwT0Ni — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2023

It’s giving 1989 😭✨ pic.twitter.com/vXEh7JBLRc — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift and Sam Wrench, director of #TSTheErasTourFilm at the premiere tonight! pic.twitter.com/q0k3yNXs9Z — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is in theaters 10/13. Find more information here.