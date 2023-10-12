Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Premiere
Getty Image
Pop

Here’s Where Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Movie Premiere Took Place

In late September, AMC Theaters confirmed it would host a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter), Swift’s concert film that broke the record for “ticket sales for a single title for one day at AMC” and is approaching Barbie box office territory.

Swift was present at the premiere on Wednesday, October 11. She appeared wearing an Oscar De La Renta floral gown, appropriately blue to match her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) aesthetic. The event was hosted at the AMC Theater within The Grove in Los Angeles. As per CNN, “The open-air mall was closed to shoppers for the day as preparations for the premiere took place.”

Shortly before making her surprise red-carpet appearance, Swift treated Swifties to more exciting news — and seemingly dropped an Easter egg for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) while doing so. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will arrive in US and Canadian theaters a day earlier than its scheduled October 13 release.

“PREMIERE DAY,” Swift captioned an Instagram photo. “Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW.”

She continued, “We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10 am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…”

See social media posts from the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiere below.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is in theaters 10/13. Find more information here.

