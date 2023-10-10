Taylor Swift said it best herself: Karma is God who takes all of her friends to the proverbial summit. So when the universe made it clear that Taylor Swift could never star in a successful movie (Exhibit A, B, C), she decided to take Hollywood’s neck by her perfectly polished fingers and wrangle it until she would get herself a box office hit. So she decided to release a concert movie!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits theaters this weekend and the movie is already off to a successful start. The concert film is expected to make $150 million to $200 million in its opening weekend. This puts Taylor up there with Barbie, which secured $162 on its opening weekend alongside that other movie. And at two hours and 48 minutes, it’s still shorter than Oppenheimer. And it features no men talking aggressively with intense eye contact!

Swift’s concert film will hit over 8,500 theaters in about 100 countries this Friday, and it’s important to note that the actual tour itself is only halfway done (she just wrapped up the South American leg) meaning we will be enduring another year and a half of this stuff around the rest of the world. So get used to it! And maybe consider acting Swift in like……..a good movie.

As for now, when you Google “Taylor Swift Movie,” a list of her worst career accomplishments is being drowned out by the millions of dollars she is making from her tour movie, so maybe it will all work out in the end. Karma is that guy on the screen, am I right?!!

