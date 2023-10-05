It has been over six years since the release of Miguel’s last album, War & Leisure. Since then, the California singer has shared a handful of EPs, featured on a few hit singles, and seen the resurgence of a fan favorite via TikTok, but it appears it’s at last time for him to put out a new full-length LP.

Miguel announced his new album, Viscera, with a moody video for its first official single, “Give It To Me.” The sparse beat is matched with equally sparse visuals, which mainly consist of neon-lit shots of Miguel and his leading lady showing off their physiques and intimately embracing as the camera swirls around them.

In the months leading up to this release, Miguel also shared two other songs in very different ways. The first, “Number 9” with Lil Yachty (who has truly been everywhere lately), had a very traditional release with a trippy visualizer. The other, “Rope,” had a less standard release. Miguel debuted that song with a performance piece that found him suspended in the air by literal ropes stuck into his back with hooks. Given the title of his new album, perhaps we should expect to see more viscera on display before it receives its official release, which is “soon” according to a press release.

In addition to these songs, Miguel also popped up on Jesse Reyez’s new single “Jeans” and its sexy, sultry music video. Check out the video for “Give It To Me” above.