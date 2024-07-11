BTS’ seven members don’t quite understand the meaning of “hiatus.” BTS is supposed to be on hiatus until at least 2025 while each member fulfills his mandated Korean military service. Technically, the K-pop supergroup is on hiatus, but their individual careers remain prolific. RM recently dropped Right Place, Wrong Person, Jimin is preparing to release Muse, and Jimin and Jung Kook’s Disney+ series will premiere next month.

Jung Kook is adding to the ever-growing list.

On Thursday morning, BigHit Music announced on Instagram Story and X (formerly Twitter), ” Coming Soon to Cinemas!”

The posts featured a still of a black square with Jung Kook: I Am Still written on it, and that is the extent of confirmed information for now. Fans are busy speculating, however. Many hope that I Am Still signals a revival of Jung Kook’s self-filmed and self-produced Golden Closet Film series, but most everyone is ecstatic that any kind of Jung Kook documentary (presumably) will be available to experience on the big screen.

Some fans have resurfaced a clip of Jung Kook discussing filming a documentary and how the experience differed from being filmed with other BTS members.

