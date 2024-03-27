BTS’ J-Hope is gearing up for his solo album, Hope On The Street Vol. 1 — which is being released alongside his six-part docuseries on Prime Video. With just a few more days to go, fans can’t wait to hear what he has planned.
“The key motif of the track comes from the word ‘street,’ which can be interpreted as a place where many people’s everyday lives pass by–a metaphor for life,” HYBE shared in a statement about J-Hope’s album. “It comes from ‘street dance,’ the genre that represents J-Hope’s roots as an artist, and it also symbolizes the path that he will continue to take with his fans around the world.”
Here’s everything to know.
J-Hope’s Hope On The Street Vol. 1 Release Date
Hope On The Street Vol. 1 is out 3/29 via Big Hit. Find more information here.
J-Hope’s Hope On The Street Vol. 1 Tracklist
1. “On the Street”
2. “I Wonder…” Feat. BTS’ Jung Kook
3. “Lock / Unlock” Feat. Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers
4. “I Don’t Know” Feat. Le Sserafim’s Huh Yun-Jin
5. “What If… (Dance Mix)” Feat. JINBO the Superfreak
6. “Neuron” Feat. Gaeko and Yoon Mirae
J-Hope’s Hope On The Street Vol. 1 Features
J-Hope’s album will have several features, including a collaboration with his bandmate Jung Kook on “I Wonder…” and more. Others on the record include Benny Blanco, Nile Rodgers, Huh Yun-Jin from Le Sserafim, Gaeko, Yoon Mirae, and JINBO The Superfreak.
J-Hope’s Hope On The Street Vol. 1 Artwork
View the album artwork below.
J-Hope’s Hope On The Street Vol. 1 Singles
So far, J-Hope has not released any of the songs as singles. (“On The Street” was previously a collaboration with J. Cole, but this is fans hearing the version with just himself.)
J-Hope 2024 Tour Dates
He has no scheduled tour dates at the moment.