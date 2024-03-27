BTS’ J-Hope is gearing up for his solo album, Hope On The Street Vol. 1 — which is being released alongside his six-part docuseries on Prime Video. With just a few more days to go, fans can’t wait to hear what he has planned.

“The key motif of the track comes from the word ‘street,’ which can be interpreted as a place where many people’s everyday lives pass by–a metaphor for life,” HYBE shared in a statement about J-Hope’s album. “It comes from ‘street dance,’ the genre that represents J-Hope’s roots as an artist, and it also symbolizes the path that he will continue to take with his fans around the world.”

Here’s everything to know.