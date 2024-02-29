Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift have more or less become inseparable since collaborating on Swift’s 2014 album 1989. Antonoff spoke about their working relationship in an interview with Mikael Wood for The Los Angeles Times.

“I’m a little b*tch sometimes,” Antonoff said, within the context of his protectiveness toward his collaborators, especially Swift. “But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me.”

Antonoff also compared questioning the merit of Swift’s songwriting to “challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there.” He also suggested Kanye West “just needs his diaper changed so badly.”

On January 24, Antonoff publicized his distaste for West on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby b*tch.” (At the time, West and Ty Dolla Sign’s joint three-part Vultures project shared a March 8 release date with Bleachers’ self-titled album, though everyone should know by now to never trust any announced Vultures release date.)

Of course, West’s harassment of Swift has been well-documented. There was the viral 2009 VMAs incident and his viral “illegally recorded phone call,” which Swift said then-wife Kim Kardashian “edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” as she recounted in her 2023 Time Person Of The Year profile.

Earlier this month, West posted a since-deleted Instagram message to Swifties, claiming, “I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful. To all Taylor Swift fans I am not your enemy uuum Im not your friend either though lol.”

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.