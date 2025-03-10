Jennie — one of the four very active members of Blackpink — released her debut solo album last week. Ruby includes hit singles like “Love Hangover,” “ExtraL,” and “Handlebars,” which also features Dua Lipa. Jennie has now released a music video for the sultry track, which captures the thrill of falling in love without considering the consequences.

You can watch the “Handlebars” video above.

Back in 2023, Jennie went on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast and talked about her complicated feelings about being Blackpink’s rapper. “I’ve gotten into the whole idea of rapping because of the language that I was working with,” she said. “Back when I was a trainee, I thought, ‘This is what I’m supposed to do’ and I got so into it that by the time we debut in my head I’m thinking, ‘I’m a rapper.’ In my head I’m gonna go out there and rap my ass off.”

She continued, “I kind of got confused because the more I did singing and music I came to realize that there’s a big side of me inside that I love to sing, just play with my vocals. But I actually never had the chance to really explore that as a trainee because I got told that I should be a rapper, you know? So there was a phase where I would hate to rap.”

Ruby is out now via Odd Atelier/Columbia Records. Find more information here.