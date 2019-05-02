Diplo really streamed while Joe and Sophie were getting married I- pic.twitter.com/jsW9LVGAD6 — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 2, 2019

Happiness Begins for newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The Jonas Brother and the Game Of Thrones star were married in Las Vegas Wednesday night. The officiant, in true Vegas style, was an Elvis impersonator who broke into song after the couple’s first kiss. The wedding videographer was Diplo, who streamed the whole thing to Instagram Live.

And Diplo wasn’t the only celebrity wedding guest. None of Turner’s Game Of Thrones cast members are visible in Diplo’s Instagram Live footage, but since this is Vegas after the BBMAs, there are a couple musicians in attendance. You can see Khalid and his very distinctive haircut towards the back, and at one point he turned and cheesed for the camera. Country duo Dan + Shay performed an acoustic version of their song “Speechless.”

Jonas and Turner, who have been dating since 2016, are the third Jonas couple to tie the knot. Kevin has been married since 2009, and Nick married superstar actress Priyanka Chopra last year. Jonas has probably broken millions of hearts by getting married, but anyone who can see Diplo’s video of the wedding can see how in love these two are.

You can watch Diplo’s footage of Jonas and Turner’s wedding above.