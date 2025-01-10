Sticks and stones may break Julia Michaels’ bones, but she has a secret weapon of her own. The “Weird” singer won’t allow heartbreak to hold her back.

On Michaels’ new single “Scissors,” she enlists the help of Maren Morris to take a stab back at the stinging pain of a lost love. “You wanna say goodbye, I’m not crying rivers / If you wanna cut ties, I’ll get the scissors, baby / I don’t mind, I’m not even bitter / If you wanna cut ties, I’ll get the scissors, baby,” sings Michaels.

As a fairly recent divorcée, Morris seemingly pulled from her own romantic history when she sang: “You should know about me / When it comes to lovers, I’m not repetitious / I know I look it, but I’m not that precious / You don’t have to stay the second we get finished so.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Michaels opened up about the track’s inspiration. “‘Scissors’ is a funny way of saying that I’m unbothered,” she said. “My skin is thick. I’m not pressed if someone wants to leave. Half the time I don’t want them to stay either.”

Michaels and Morris aren’t held back by heartache: Instead, they used it to craft yet another anti-heartbreak anthem.

Listen to “Scissors” above.