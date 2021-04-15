Julia Michaels hasn’t had the typical trajectory in her music career. She’s written music for artists like Selena Gomez and Britney Spears, has a quadruple-Platinum single, and boasts three Grammy nominations — all without ever having released a full-length record. But that’s about to change as Michaels is officially gearing up for the release of her debut album, which she announced Thursday with the sincere track “Love Is Weird.”

Michaels’ debut album is titled Not In Chronological Order. It’s a reflection on the cycle of love and loss, as well as a commentary on her career accolades. Speaking about the project in a statement, Michaels described how each song marks a different step on her journey to find love:

“The way that I saw the tracklisting in my head, a lot of the heartbreak came in the middle, and finding new love came at the end. That’s the arc of this album: I’m not bitter about love anymore. I know what functional love is like and being in love and being hesitant about that love because it feels so perfect.”

Listen to “Love Is Weird” above and check out the Not In Chronological Order album art and tracklist below.

1. “All Your Exes”

2. “Love Is Weird”

3. “Pessimist”

4. “Little Did I Know”

5. “Orange Magic”

6. “Lie Like This”

7. “Wrap Around”

8. “History”

9. “Undertone”

10. “That’s The Kind Of Woman”

Not In Chronological Order is out 4/30 via Republic. Pre-order it here.