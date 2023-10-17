Unfortunately, another music marriage is biting the dust. According to the Us, “The Tree” singer Maren Morris has filed for divorce from her husband and former collaborator, Ryan Hurd, after five years of marriage. Although the shocking report was revealed today (October 17), Morris reportedly submitted the court documents on October 2.

So, here’s the alleged reason behind Morris and Hurd’s divorce: Morris cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split in the paperwork retrieved by the outlet. Outside of the details shared by the publisher, at this time, nothing else is known. Neither Morris nor Hurd have released a formal statement regarding the break. Morris is outspoken when it comes to social issues, but one could imagine when it hits closer to home, she wants to keep the divorce close to the vest.

Morris and Hurd met in 2014 while writing Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home.” A year later, their professional friendship blossomed into a romantic connection.

Fans took to social media to share their response to the news.

“Not going to let it ruin my day. In other words, not going to spend the 5 minutes on Google finding out who they are,” wrote one user.

“NOOOOOOOOOOO, the one music couple I thought would last [crying emojis],” penned another.

“Marriage is a hard thing to keep together. I hope they recover from this,” remarked another.