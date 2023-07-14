Jung Kook is a man of very few words. Instead, it seems, the “Dreamers” singer would rather pour it into his music. But during his recent appearance on Good Morning America, the BTS star spoke about his new single, “Seven,” featuring Latto. After inclement weather shut down his live performances as part of the network’s Summer Concert series, he entered the studio to chat with anchor Juju Chang.

When asked about working with Grammy-nominated rapper, the musician told Chang, “It was amazing. She was the perfect fit for the song,” adding, “[Overall,] I love how the song turned out.”

Fans aren’t the only ones that support “Seven,” according to Jung. The recording artist confessed that his fellow BTS members have heard the track giving it their stamp of approval. “They loved it,” Jung said.

“Seven” is a follow-up to his 2022 single “Dreamers” off the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack and his appearance on Charlie Puth’s song “Left And Right.”

Before the interview concluded, the entertainer was sure to passionately thank his devoted fans for, in some cases, camping out in the New York City streets for the week for the chance to see him live in Central Park.

Watch Jung Kook’s performances of “Seven” and “Euphoria” below.