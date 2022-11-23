The BTS Army is still elated over Jung Kook’s new single, “Dreamers,” which was released this past weekend ahead of the FIFA World Cup. On Sunday (November 20), he performed the song at the games’ opening ceremony.

The song is an empowering anthem, on which, Jung Kook sings about perseverance.

“Look who we are, we are the dreamers / We make it happen, ’cause we believe it / Look who we are, we are the dreamers / We make it happen ’cause we can see it,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s new accompanying video, Jung Kook is seen dancing in the streets of Qatar, celebrating with the city’s people. Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi joins in on the bridge of the song, basking in the beauty of his home country.

In a recent interview with Weverse, Jung Kook said that listening for the mood of a song helps him get into the zone to record it in the studio.

…[T]o put it simply, I’d say I sang ‘For Youth’ in a very sorrowful way, ‘Run BTS’ in a way that sounds like we did a long time ago and ‘Yet To Come’ with a similar feeling to ‘Life Goes On,'” he said. “I kept thinking I wanted to try recording again. I think I could do better, just that things were a little hectic when we recorded.”

Check out the video here.