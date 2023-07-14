Jung Kook is ready for his world takeover. Tonight (July 14), the BTS member has released his new single, “Seven.”

On “Seven,” Jung Kook is happily in love, and details these euphoric feelings over a bouncy, electronic track.

He opens the song, noting the sensual desire to make life easier for a special woman in his life.

“Weight of the world on your shoulders / I kiss your waist and ease your mind / I must be favored to know ya / I take my hands and trace your lines,” he sings.

He then expresses the desire to spend “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday / Seven days a week / Every hour, every minute, every second, you know, night after night” with this person.

Latto chimes in, ready to rock someone’s world as she breaks down the rules of the game.

“Leave them clothes at the door / What you waiting for, better come and hit ya goals / He jump in it both feet / Going to the sun-up / We ain’t getting no sleep,”

Both Jung Kook and Latto have an impressive track record of hits, and as Jung Kook breaks through as a global superstar, and Latto continues her magical pop run, there’s no doubt “Seven” will come out on top as one of the songs of the summer.

You can see the cinematic visual for “Seven” above.