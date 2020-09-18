After a nearly five year absence from the music world, Justin Bieber returned earlier this year with his fifth album, Changes. While the project may not have been his best-received release, it was good to see the pop singer back in action and in a better place. After the release of Changes, it was expected that Justin would stay low and refrain from new releases until the album’s 2021 tour, but last week he announced he would return with new music, a sound his manager Scooter Braun defined as a “new era.” Staying true to his promise of the new single, Bieber touches down with “Holy” featuring Chance The Rapper, a song that is paired with a captivating music video.

Bringing his talents to the countryside, Bieber’s new video finds him alongside actress and singer Ryan Destiny, who plays his love interest in the visual. The video begins with the two waking up besides each other before they both depart to their respective day jobs. Unfortunately, things turn for the worse as Bieber and Destiny are evicted from their apartment hours after Bieber is laid off from his job. However, proving in that there are plenty of good people in the world, Bieber and Destiny are offered a ride and a warm meal to close out the video. Chance the Rapper also appears in the video and confidently raps about the good in people and in the world.

The song arrives after Justin Bieber starred in DJ Khaled and Drake’s video for “Popstar” where replaces Drake’s role after Khaled got on the nerves of the Canadian rapper in his attempt to get Drake to shoot his parts for the video. As for Chance The Rapper, “Holy” arrives after he and Ludacris joined forces for their “Found You” single.

Watch the video for “Holy” above.