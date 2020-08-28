Everyone remembers when Jaden — who went by his full name Jaden Smith at the time — and Justin Bieber shared their adorable Karate Kid collaboration, “Never Say Never,” a little over ten years ago. Well, the kids are all grown up and they’re back together as adults. Returning the favor a decade later, Jaden calls on Justin Bieber for their new track, “Falling For You,” off his newly-released CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 album. A breezy and carefree track, Jaden and Justin are hopeless romantics on the song as they profess their love for their new partner over the song’s cheery production.

This actually isn’t their first time working together again since “Never Say Never.” Jaden features on Bieber’s Believe bonus track “Fairytale,” and he also made an appearance in Bieber and Ariana Grande’s star-studded “Stuck With U” video this year.

Out now, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 clocks in at 17 songs and finds another guest appearance from Raury. Speaking on the album after his “Cabin Fever” single, Jaden shared some insight on what his goals were on the project: “I’m bringing it inside and I’m making it more of a world that other people can participate in… It’s kind of bringing all my fans who have been with me from the beginning… and kind of updating them onto everything that’s been happening.”

As for Bieber, the song is his first release since his chart-topping single with Ariana Grande, “Stuck With U.” Soon after, Bieber shared a remix of Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” with a verse of his own.

Listen to “Falling For You” above.

CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 is out now via Roc Nation. Get it here.