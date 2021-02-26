After a string of massive new singles that seem to be coming from a totally different mode, Justin Bieber officially announced today that he’s creating in a new space. These new songs are part of a larger collection called Justice, which Bieber said he sees as his chance to “provide comfort.” His late 2020 music includes singles “Holy” featuring Chance The Rapper, “Lonely” with Benny Blanco, and the track “Anyone” — but a new listing for the album at Walmart.com seems to indicate one more single called “Hold” will be coming shortly.

The listing also gives us a sneak peek at the collaborators who will be appearing on Justice. Aside from Chance and Benny Blanco, the pre-order description includes Khalid, The Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, BEAM, and Burna Boy. That’s a stacked tracklist, and since the pre-order info also lets us know there are sixteen tracks on the album — plus one Walmart exclusive if you purchase the CD through them — it looks like roughly half of the album includes a collaborator.

We haven’t seen an official tracklist from the Bieber camp, but this kind of pre-order information is generally correct. So keep an eye out for “Hold” to drop between now and March 19, when the album is slated to be released. In case you haven’t checked it out yet, watch Bieber and Chance’s playful collab “Holy” above.