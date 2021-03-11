Justin Bieber’s tracklist for Justice, which he shared on Instagram last night, has fans buzzing with excitement. In part, it’s because the album is just a week and some change away from its March 19 release date, but many fans took note of some of the notable guests, who include R&B singers Daniel Caesar, Giveon, and Khalid, as well as Chance The Rapper. Juice WRLD protege The Kid Laroi appeared on Justin’s corkboard as well, inviting some pretty apt comparisons between the two artists despite their generation gap.

While fans had previously deciphered some of Justin’s collaborators via the synopsis on the Walmart pre-order page for the album, this is the first glimpse we’ve had at who all’s on which tracks — and seeing Daniel Caesar and Giveon’s smooth baritones grouped together on “Peaches” has prompted its share of enthusiastic reactions. Both Caesar and Giveon’s names trended on Twitter as fans expressed their anticipation to hear that particular melange of voices together for the first time.

justin releasing a song with giveon and daniel caesar?? oh we WON pic.twitter.com/v2mA1QSHzo — miki minach (@omgriyah) March 11, 2021

Justin Bieber, Giveon and Daniel Caesar on the same track pic.twitter.com/Qnctz1RFAL — gagan (@gagannmann) March 11, 2021

Can you imagine justin bieber, daniel caesar and giveon in one song. Perfection🥺 pic.twitter.com/4gLnsg7g6O — Indah (@ferarribieber) March 11, 2021

One fan, however, was skeptical of Caesar’s placement, demanding an “apology” before they’ll grudgingly give the song a listen. Caesar was the subject of some controversy a couple of years ago after he dared fans to “cancel” him for defending influencer YesJulz from accusations of cultural appropriation. However, others seemed sanguine, pointing out his continued popularity in the years since.

I still need an apology from Daniel Caesar before I listen to his little song w Justin Bieber & Giveon pic.twitter.com/6wTndKKpbK — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚆𝚎𝚎𝚔𝚍𝚢 ◍ (@DarkCollegeGuy) March 11, 2021

Y’all literally make Daniel Caesar trend every week because of how severely he was cancelled. If he TRENDS every WEEK that defeats the POINT!!! pic.twitter.com/HRaXICbQGG — A Muppett (@NotEyeAsia) March 11, 2021

One thing is for sure, though: Fans are ready to hear Justice when it releases 3/19 on Def Jam.