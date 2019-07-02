Getty Image

Daniel Caesar is bold now. The biggest indicator of his musical shift from “gee whiz” wunderkind to self-mythologizing manspreader is the cover of his latest self released project, Case Study 01. In keeping with the Psychology 101 theme of his previous album, Freudian, Case Study borrows a practical term, but the differences are as stark as the photography gracing each album’s art.

Where Freudian is a long shot, framing Caesar as a figure in the distance climbing some inscrutable obelisk, Case Study is a close-up shot in silhouette, towering, larger-than-life. But the biggest change is the placement — and size — of the Parental Advisory label. On Freudian’s cover it’s almost an afterthought, an “oh yeah, I may talk about some sex and cuss and stuff.” On Case Study, the message is clear: Daniel Caesar f*cks and all that humility stuff has gone out the window.

The new stance is even evidenced by the first few seconds of album opener “Entropy.” The first voice on Case Study is not Caesar’s, but J. Robert Oppenheimer’s words from an infamous interview referencing Hindu scripture about the decision to drop the first atomic bomb. As Oppenheimer reviews Hindu god Vishnu’s ability to take on a more-impressive, many-armed form, it’s hard not to notice Caesar doing the same thing from the outset; his versatility and eclecticism are well-documented, but now it’s time for him to flex.

This is a far cry from his prior projects, on which he presented an almost shy, tender demeanor. While Freudian had its brash moments, such as the suggestive come-ons of breakout hit “Get You,” for the most part, that previous effort was like high school reckoning of what “making love” must be like in the journal of a quiet, disconnected kid — an observer, not someone in the thick of things. It was first girlfriend stuff, the dreamy sense that moments could last forever, almost nostalgic in a way.

Then Caesar went through something of a rough year. After being nominated for numerous awards for Freudian, including multiple Grammy nominations (he won Best R&B Performance earlier this year for “Best Part” with similarly noir-ish singer H.E.R.), he found himself getting repeatedly kicked in the pants throughout the early half of 2019. Meeting idol Dave Chappelle on John Mayer’s Instagram Live “show,” he had to confront criticisms of his sound in real time before an audience. Initially standoffish, he seemed to sublimate a half-dozen counter arguments in favor of keeping the peace — a stance which he would later expand on during his own livestream with fans to disastrous effect.