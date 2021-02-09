Giveon Showcases His Soulful Songs In A Dazzling NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Giveon opened his heart with his brief, four-track EP When It’s All Said And Done last October. The project arrived just a few months after his debut effort Take Time, but a lot had changed in the world since the LP’s late-March release. Now, Giveon showcases his soulful songs from both projects with his performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

After opening his set with a smooth rendition of the track “The Beach,” Giveon introduced himself: “Thank you guys so much for having me. For those who don’t know, my name is Giveon. I’m from Long Beach, California, and that’s what this song is about. This moment means a lot to me so just bear with me while I just enjoy this and soak it in.”

Before launching into his shuffling track “Like I Want You,” Giveon described why performing the Tiny Desk concert during Black History Month: “Any moment to do this would be special. But I think Black History Month, it’s the moment to celebrate Black creatives, like what I have on the wall and just my all-Black band. And Black politicians and Black activists… just celebrating Black culture for this month, I’m really excited to get to do this on this platform. Any month would be good, but also another special thing about this month is it’s my birthday month. And yes, if you’re wondering, I am a Pisces and we are emotional. Maybe that’s why I make songs like this.”

Watch Giveon’s Tiny Desk concert above.

When It’s All Said And Done is out now via Epic. Get it here.