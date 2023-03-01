Justin Bieber has been at the center of a conversation about the inescapable drama involving his current wife Hailey and his famous ex Selena Gomez. However, some serious news just broke about his Justice World Tour.

Last year in June, the “Peaches” singer postponed the start of his North American tour. “I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse,” he wrote about his battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome. “My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

In September, Bieber postponed the remaining 70 dates of the massive run. “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now,” he explained on social media. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

It was revealed in October that “all remaining dates of his world tour postponed to next year.” However, it’s 2023 now, and it’s not looking good. USA Today notes that the remaining concert dates were erased from Bieber’s website. Along with that, venues are announcing cancellations and fans on social media are sharing emails from Ticketmaster that the events has been canceled.