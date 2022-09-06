Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour was set to be an incredible undertaking, to begin with. Considering what a spectacle his performances are and how much production heavy-lifting has to be done for each show, to be able to put on close to 100 concerts in less than a year is a huge task. Now Bieber, who has been public about his struggles with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome — and had already postponed a set of tour dates as he tried to get better — is postponing the remaining 70 dates on the Justice World Tour to focus on his physical health and overall well-being.

Bieber just played at the Rock In Rio festival in Brazil and in a statement posted to his Instagram Story, he wrote, “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour has officially been suspended due to health concerns. Here is the official announcement: pic.twitter.com/fyb8qwjTM5 — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) September 6, 2022

Variety confirmed the statement that Bieber is postponing the tour indefinitely with his reps. The dates would have stretched into March of 2023. Read Bieber’s full statement below.