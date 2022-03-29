Summerfest will make its return this summer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The first iteration of the festival since COVID, Summerfest’s 2022 line-up boasts over 100 headliners.

Summerfest spans three weekends in June and July, with festivities taking place over the course of nine non-consecutive days. Among the headliners during the June 23-25 run are Gabby Barrett, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, and Wu-Tang Clan. Willow, GAYLE, 2 Chainz, Machine Gun Kelly, and Halsey will headline the weekend of June 30-July 2. During the final weekend, July 7-9. Charli XCX, Cordae, Portugal The Man, and Jojo will headline.

“It feels great to announce our highly anticipated lineup and have the festival back in its regular summer timeframe for 2022,” said Don Smiley, the president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, in a statement. “From Justin Bieber, Halsey, Backstreet Boys, and a special Summerfest co-headlining show with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan, to John Fogerty, Steve Aoki, Halestorm, and others, it would be difficult to find a more diverse lineup anywhere. Make plans to join us for Summerfest this June, one of the most affordable music festivals in the world, and home to over 1,000 artists performing live over the nine-day run.”

Fans can currently purchase “Level Up” tickets, allowing them access to the Level Up Deck located in the Miller Lite Oasis, overlooking the stage. General on-sale for the festival begins Friday, April 8.

Check out the full line-up below.

