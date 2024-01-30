So far, Justin Timberlake has sought out to do everything he teased in 2023. Prior to his appearance on SNL, Timberlake debuted the lead single “Selfish” off his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. Timberlake then unveiled the dates for his supporting The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Even with so much to look forward to from Timberlake, fans were still curious about the likelihood of a proper NSYNC reunion.

Today (January 30), during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Timberlake added more fuel to the fire. When asked about the group coming back together for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack song, “Better Place,” he hinted that more could come.

“That was fun,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy — there’s so much that picks up right where it left off as far as chemistry. We’ve been in the studio. So there may be a little something in the future.”

With a project of his own slated to drop in March and a tour kicking off in April, Timberlake has been quite the busy man. The fact that he found the time to reconnect with his NSYNC member is commendable, whether or not it manifests this year.

Watch the full clip above.

Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 via RCA Records. Find more information here.