In 2023, millennials everywhere into a spiral when “Cry Me A River” singer Justin Timberlake reunited with his NSYNC bandmates. As of today (Jannuary 20), it appears that the former chart-topping boy band’s return only amounted to a one-off single, “Better Place,” for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Contrarily, Timberlake has fully realized plans for his solo ventures.

Following his homecoming concert on January 19, Timberlake took to his official social media platforms to announce, Everything I Thought I Was, his first album in nearly 6 years. With the help of Sicario actor Benicio Del Toro‘s award-winning skillset, the video trailer for the forthcoming project provided viewers a peek into Timberlake’s new era in music.

In the clip, by hand, Timberlake guides a replica luxury car along a road as it arrives at a rural gas station. The setup intended to mirror Timberlake’s Southern roots is a metaphor for his return to his life before the glitz and glam. Based on his song “Selfish,” which was previewed during his Memphis concert, the trailer’s reflective theme will show up in the project’s lyrical content not sound.

Timberlake’s 2018 explorative departure from his signature pop and R&B sound (Man Of The Woods) was not received well by fans. So many are hoping Everything I Thought I Was isn’t a repeat of that. Timberlake has not confirmed when the project will be released but a pre-save link for the single “Selfish” is now live on his official website.

Watch Justin Timberlake’s full album announcement above.

Justin Timberlake’s single “Selfish” is due out soon. Find more information here.