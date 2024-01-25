Days ago, Justin Timberlake announced Everything I Thought It Was, his upcoming sixth solo album and his first in a half-dozen years, since 2018’s Man Of The Woods (excluding his work on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack in 2020). The album is set for March 15, but ahead of that, Timberlake has shared the first taste of the project, a new song called “Selfish.”

While JT kicked off the Man Of The Woods album cycle with the upbeat lead single “Filthy,” “Selfish” is more of an affectionate slow-burner. On the song’s hook, he sings about his obsession with and devotion to the object of his desire: “Your lips were made for mine / And my heart would go flatline / If it wasn’t beating for you all the time / So if I get jealous / I can’t help it / I want every bit of you / I guess I’m selfish.”

Timberlake is in the middle of a busy stretch at the moment. He recently played a free concert in his hometown of Memphis and he has another free show coming up in New York City. Speaking of NYC, he’s probably in the city right now getting ready for this weekend, when he’ll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Watch Timberlake’s “Selfish” video above.

Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 via RCA. Find more information here.