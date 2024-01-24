Justin Timberlake continues to roll out his new era. Last weekend, the pop hitmaker performed his upcoming single, “ Selfish ,” at a free show in Memphis, Tennessee. The single is set for wide release later this week, and next week, Timberlake will perform another show in New York City. Once again, the show is free for fans who are able to get tickets in time.

How To Get Tickets For Justin Timberlake’s Free New York City Concert

Timberlake announced the news via Instagram, and they are now available to request via Ticketmaster. Fans can request a maximum of two tickets each, but tickets are not guaranteed.

Although tickets are free, there will be an authorization charge of $1 held on fans’ credit cards to ensure that they are active. The surcharge will be immediately refunded.

Those who received tickets will be notified on Tuesday, January 30, and the tickets will appear in their Ticketmaster accounts the following morning — the day of the concert.

With a new single arriving soon, fans believe Timberlake is gearing up to release his first album in six years. In a teaser shared to Timberlake’s social media account, Timberlake is seen staring into a model town. A title card at the end reads Everything I Thought It Was, which is what fans believe is the title of his upcoming album.

In the meantime, fans can pre-save “Selfish” here.