A few days ago, The Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences (aka the Television Academy, the organization behind the Primetime Emmy Awards), shared a list of the “Top 75 Most Impactful Television Moments.” As for how the list was decided, they explained, “In celebration of the Emmy Awards’ 75th Anniversary, we invited Television Academy members to review several hundred programs and news moments submitted by our Peer Group Executive Committees, and to then vote on those they felt have had the greatest impact on the viewing public over the past 75 years.”

Music has long played a major role in TV history, and this new list makes that clear. Two music moments made the top 10: The Beatles’ iconic performance on The Ed Sullivan Show is No. 3, behind only the Apollo 11 moon landing at No. 1 and 9/11 news coverage at No. 2. At No. 9 is the first music video that aired on MTV, The Buggles’ “Video Killed The Radio Star.”

Just outside the top 10, at No. 11, is an Elvis Presley performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Other notable moments include Live Aid (No. 37); the first season finale of American Idol, which saw Kelly Clarkson named the winner (No. 44); the debut of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video on MTV (No. 48); Justin Timberlake exposing Janet Jackson’s breast during the Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show (No. 61); and Whitney Houston singing the “Star Spangled Banner” before Super Bowl XXV (No. 65).

This list was compiled and shared ahead of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which airs tonight (January 15) at 8 p.m. ET (learn how to watch the show here). Ahead of then, check out the full list here.