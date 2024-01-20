Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake Previews Song ‘Selfish’ Off Forthcoming Album ‘Everything I Thought I Was’ At Memphis Concert

In 2023, NSYNC made their epic return with the song “Better Place” for the soundtrack to Trolls Band Together. Although the group’s future is still in limbo, Justin Timberlake is already back to solo work.

On January 19, after teasing fans with billboards plastered around Memphis, Timberlake took the stage the city’s Orpheum Theatre. During the free show, concertgoers gleefully supported the hometown native as he performed past NSYNC songs as well as solo hits. While chatting with the packed theater, Timberlake confirmed that his next album, Everything I Thought I Was, would be out soon. As a treat, the audience was given a preview a song slated to appear on the project, which is entitled “Selfish.”

Based on the videos captured by attendees, the song’s creative direction seems to be a blend of Timberlake’s debut album, Justified, and his third outing, The 20/20 Experience. Both albums were hits and earned him high critical praise.

Earlier in the show, Timberlake hinted that NSYNC had new work ready to go.

No formal date has been given for the release of Timberlake’s next solo album or a NSYNC’s new song, so fans will just have to hold out a bit longer.

