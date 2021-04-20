Kacey Musgraves‘ 2018 album Golden Hour catapulted the singer into the limelight. Since then, she’s released a live Christmas album and a handful of standalone singles and collaborative tracks. But the singer is now inching closer to releasing her next studio album, which is slated to see a unique label partnership.

Musgraves released Golden Hour via Universal Music Group (UMG) Nashville. But with her upcoming LP, which is set to debut later in 2021, UMG Nashville is partnering with another major label, Interscope Records, to share marketing, radio promotion and international marketing on the project.

UMG Nashville CEO and Chairman Mike Dungan expressed his excitement about partnering with Interscope for the project: “I have never worked with anyone whose cultural reach is so vast. This artist and her music have thrived in so many diverse environments. Kacey, the music, and the career deserve the broadest base of experience and expertise. We have discussed some type of cross label partnership for her music for a couple of years now and this is the perfect fit. We’re excited to partner with our friends at Interscope on the next chapter of Kacey Musgraves.”

Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville President, echoed Dugan’s eagerness, saying, “Kacey’s music has never had boundaries. Her clever songwriting, adept storytelling, vulnerable and real emotional delivery, and her overall ‘take me or leave me’ spirit have translated through genre, time, space and culture. She simply connects. As we begin to set up her new music, it made sense to once again push the boundaries to reach more fans around the world as we continue to serve the fans who have been here from the beginning.”