It was a big weekend for Kacey Musgraves, who announced a new world tour and was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. After SNL, though, Musgraves noticed an issue with her appearance.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a photo of Musgraves and host Sydney Sweeney smiling at each other at the end of the show and noted, “I just want someone to look at me the way Sydney Sweeney looks at Kacey Musgraves.” All Musgraves could see, though, was her hair clip that apparently wasn’t supposed to be there. She shared a post and added, “The clip. I forgot to remove the clip.” Given the tone of her response, though, she ultimately didn’t seem too bothered.

The clip. I forgot to remove the clip. 🫥 https://t.co/cNRkyoqDxe — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2024

She also retweeted a post featuring a photo of herself and Sweeney, captioned, “my cousin and i at the family function trying to act like we aren’t high as hell.”

my cousin and i at the family function trying to act like we aren't high as hell pic.twitter.com/WV1IyMjNk6 — angela (@cryjustalittIe) March 2, 2024

All in all, Musgraves had a successful appearance, performing “Deeper Well” and “Too Good To Be True.” This weekend’s stint comes after her 2021 SNL guest spot. Speaking of wardrobes, Musgraves didn’t have one at all during one performance from that episode, when she was completely naked (save for the acoustic guitar covering her torso) as she performed “Justified.”