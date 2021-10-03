Saturday Night Live returned last night to launch its 47th season. The performer for the night was Kacey Musgraves, who delivered a pair of performances of songs from her most recent album, Star-Crossed. For her first set of the night, Musgraves took the stage to play “Justified,” where she gave a nod to Jenny from Forrest Gump.

Musgraves sat under dim lighting with a guitar in hand and it appeared that the singer was wearing nothing besides calf-high boots. A number of viewers caught on to the reference and hopped on Twitter to share their thoughts. Musgraves later tweeted a picture of a scene in Forest Gump which captured a bare backside view of Jenny, a character played by Robin Wright. Later she returned to the stage to perform “Camera Roll” to conclude the night.

pic.twitter.com/Mj8nG5oUtp — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 3, 2021

Is kacey musgraves wearing a guitar and boots? No judgment, I’m just not sure it’s what I’m actually looking at. — Megan the Klutz (@msmeganl) October 3, 2021

Is Kacey wearing anything behind the guitar? — Amy (@AmyLeighP) October 3, 2021

Wait a min. Is Kacey Musgraves just performing in cowboy boots on SNL?! Like no clothes?! #SNLPremiere — Fit Blonde Tech 🎮 (@FitBlonde19) October 3, 2021

me trying to figure out if Kacey Musgraves is naked on #SNL pic.twitter.com/zA45zYnEx7 — Sam Morell (@samanthamorell) October 3, 2021

The performances come after Musgraves delivered a fiery rendition of “Star Crossed” at last month’s MTV VMAs show. Next, the singer will hit the road for the Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour in 2022 for a string of shows that will find her paired with King Princess.

You can watch Musgraves perform “Justified” and “Camera Roll” in the videos above.

Star-Crossed is out now via Interscope/MCA Nashville. Get it here.