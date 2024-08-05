Believe it or not, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign actually released their long-awaited album Vultures 2. One track that’s generating some attention is “Lifestyle,” which sees Lil Wayne addressing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

On his opening verse, Wayne raps, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.”

It didn’t take long for Swift to deliver what some have interpreted as a response to the line. She performed in Warsaw, Poland hours after the song was released, and at one point, she wore a t-shirt that says “I Bet You Think About Me.”

As Page Six notes, it’s a shirt Swift has worn on stage before, but some fans believe her choosing to wear it at that show wasn’t a coincidence.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “She’s so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian.” Another said, “[When I] saw the k*nye thing a little bit ago and I knew she was gonna wear it lmao.”

In late 2023, Swift addressed her infamous phone call with Ye, calling it a “fully manufactured frame job.” Months later, Ye wrote on social media, “I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful.”