Portishead’s Geoff Barrow Calls Out Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Over Unauthorized Sample Use On ‘Vultures 2’

Kanye West (Ye) and Ty Dolla Sign surprised fans with their spontaneous release of their latest album, Vultures 2. But the body of work’s arrival isn’t the only thing to shock the public.

Yesterday (August 3), Portishead’s Geoff Barrow was annoyed to learned that the duo sampled the group’s song “Machine Gun” without permission. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Barrow called out the duo for featuring its revered instrumental break on the Vultures 2 track, “Field Trip,” which features Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and Kodak Black.

“For f*ck’s sake,” he wrote. “Not again 🤷🏼‍♂️.”

Users online chimed in to encourage Barrow to take legal action.

“Dude, you need to sue the f*cker,” wrote one user.

“Jeezus, that’s not even sampling, they just used the entire song for a backing track for some sh*t karaoke. Zero creativity,” penned another.

“Now that’s just a blatant ripoff, and you deserve to be compensated,” added another.

“Make them delete the whole album 💯💯💯,” demanded another.

However, not everyone shared the same sentiments. Fans of Ye, begged Barrow not to take things to court.

“Don’t sue Ye, this song is amazing, let us have it man😭🙏🏻,” wrote one user.

“You should’ve said something after the first listening party it was previewed at bro 😭😭 we finally got the music and now you wanna take it away,” added another.

“Better to ask for forgiveness,” chimed another.

Ye has reportedly already been hit with several copyright infringement lawsuits from past projects, Donda. Even Vultures 1 was surrounded with sample clearance issues (from Donna Summer’s estate to Ozzy Osbourne). But based on Barrow’s response, this is Ye’s second time ripping off his past work. Could this be his legal breaking point?

