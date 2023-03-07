Karol G’s fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, is making history yet again. Just weeks after breaking streaming records on Spotify, the project featuring Sean Paul, Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Justin Quiles, and more was the biggest debut for a Latin woman on the platform.

Now, the album is continuing its record-breaking streak. According to Billboard, Mañana Será Bonito is the first all-Spanish-language by a woman to secure the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts. In the past, only two other all-Spanish-language albums have occupied the No. 1 spot. Those albums below to Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti in 2022 and El Ultimo Tour del Mundo in 2020).

In addition to securing the coveted position, nine of her song rest comfortably on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, including “TQG” featuring Shakira at number 7, “Mientras Me Curo del Cora” at number 68, “Gucci Los Paños” at 71, “Tus Gafitas” at 73, “Cairo” featuring Ovy On The Drums at number 82, “Pero Tú” featuring at Quevedo number 86, “Ojos Ferrari” at number 95, “Besties” at number 96, and “Mañana Será Bonita” at number 98.

When asked by our contributing writer Lucas Villa, Karol shared that the album was birthed because as she revealed, “I had a very dark moment in my life where the only thing I could do was turn to my family and my friends. I understood after that life wanted to show me that what I should value the most is having my family and my friends by my side. That was a very hard and difficult process to go through. I was disappointed by what was happening to me. It was a blow in many ways to my personal life.”

.@karolg debuts nine songs on this week's #Hot100 (1/2): #7, TQG w/ @shakira

#68, Mientras Me Curo del Cora

#71, Gucci Los Paños

#73, Tus Gafitas

#82, Cairo w/ @OvyOnTheDrums — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 6, 2023

Other records held by Karol G included being the most streamed Latin woman on Spotify and Vevo’s most-viewed artist globally last year.