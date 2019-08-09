Katy Perry’s ‘Small Talk’ Is Ebullient Synth-Pop Perfection

Katy Perry has released her a new single, “Small Talk.”

The bouncy, retro-sounding single is Perry’s first since “Never Really Over” was released earlier this year. “Small Talk” is breezy pop perfection, as Perry recalls the days she used to be close to someone, before they went from “strangers to lovers to strangers.”

If “Small Talk” has a distinctive Puth Wave groovy smolder, it’s probably because Charlie Puth co-wrote the song alongside Perry. Puth himself is one of pop’s greatest innovators right now, with an awesome ear for how to make a good pop song great. Coupled with Perry’s legendary voice and hit-making prowess, the pair are truly a match made in pop heaven. (Also, the song has the best run of “blah blah blah blahs” this side of the Broadway musical Spring Awakening.)

Perry hasn’t officially announced a new album coming soon, but it sounds like one must be on the horizon. Her last record, 2017’s Witness, was released to mostly pans and negative reviews, but it looks like Perry has effectively turned it around with these great new singles. Apart from “Never Really Over” and “Small Talk,” this year Perry released a collaboration with Zedd (“365“) and appeared in the video for Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down.”

Listen to “Small Talk” above.