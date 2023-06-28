For nearly a decade, a cloud hanging over Kesha’s life was the 2014 defamation lawsuit producer Dr. Luke had filed against her, after Kesha claimed he drugged and raped her in 2005. The suit was finally set to go to trial in July, but before that, Kesha and Dr. Luke shared a joint statement announcing they had settled the suit out of court.

Following that, Kesha posted a new statement thanking her fans.

Her Instagram post from yesterday (June 27) reads, “I am humbled and in awe of the support and love y’all have given me. You have held me and carried me through the past 9 years. I am so full of light and excitement for the beautiful things to come, for shows to play, and art to make to share with you all. Animals, ‘I don’t need much but there’s one thing I can’t lose. All I need is you.'”

This follows the statement she made with the recent lawsuit announcement: “Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”