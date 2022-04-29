Khalid is always expanding his sound, and with a voice like his, why not? Over any melody or any style of production, Khalid’s voice is so effortless and timeless, it literally always sounds good. So no, fans won’t be disappointed at all by his new single, “Skyline,” which is admittedly a bit more funky and pop than some of his past, soulful R&B work. “Skyline” is definitely a departure from the other early 2022 song he’s shared, “Last Call,” which came along with the American Teen retrospective, American Teen: The Yearbook, and fit in with the sound of his debut album.

But it seemed clear Khalid was ready for a shift when he released his late 2021 tape, Scenic Drive, which featured a whole host of collaborators like Lucky Daye, 6lack, Kiana Lede, JID, Smino, and Majid Jordan. And if he’s going to go father into the pop world, it wouldn’t be surprising if Billie Eilish showed up somewhere in the mix — after all, the pair already collaborated before on “Lovely,” and Khalid even showed up to perform it with Billie during her Coachella set. Since we know his new album, Everything Is Changing, is on the way, “Skyline” will likely be a part of that. Check out the colorful video up top.