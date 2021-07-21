Multi-Platinum singer Khalid has been serving up non-stop hits since his 2017 debut album American Teen. At 23-years-old, the singer boasts several chart-topping singles and a handful of Grammy nominations, so it makes sense that fans are anxiously awaiting news of his third studio album. The wait is officially over this week as Khalid has finally shared details about his third studio album, titled Everything Is Changing.

Khalid officially announced Everything Is Changing with the brooding track “New Normal,” which the singer actually debuted last week at Virgin Galactic’s “Unity 22” Spaceflight launch. Khalid hasn’t given an exact release date for Everything Is Changing, but press materials note it’s slated for a fall release.

The singer dropped “New Normal” alongside a video directed by Andy Hines, which sees him making his way through a futuristic city. About the song, Khalid said it was inspired by the difficulties of the pandemic and coping with the emotions surrounding the world reopening:

“‘New Normal’ was inspired by how I was feeling during the pandemic and the emotional toll that quarantine took on me and my friends. Everything Is Changing as an album really takes that a step further with all of the songs centering around trying to find a purpose and a sense of self in a world where everything is digitally connect but emotionally disconnected. As we all come out of quarantine and venture more into the world and try to reconnect with people we haven’t seen in over a year, I hope the messages explored within the album open up conversations and allow people to access their feelings in a new way.”

Listen to “New Normal” above.

Everything Is Changing is out this fall via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records.